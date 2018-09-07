Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe in Texas
News

Deaths of 2 Thai women in Seattle ruled a murder-suicide

By TN / September 7, 2018

The two women found dead in an apartment unit in Seattle’s University District in the United States on Tuesday have been identified by the local medical examiner’s office, which determined a 32-year-old woman fatally stabbed her younger roommate and then killed herself, according to The Seattle Times.

Kornkamon Leenawarat, 25, died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide while Thiti-on Chotechuangsab died from a stab wound to the chest and her death was ruled a suicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Both died on Saturday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

