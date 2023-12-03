Swiss Businessman Dies After Jumping from Pattaya Condo
A 71-year-old Swiss businessman plunged to his dead from a condominium complex in Pattaya on Sunday morning, December 3rd.
Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony
The victim, whose name is withheld pending family notification, was found on the ground near the garbage disposal area of the 7-story condominium. The incident occurred at a condominium, whose name is withheld pending a full investigation, located in Soi Thappraya 15, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!