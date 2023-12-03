Swiss Businessman Dies After Jumping from Pattaya Condo

A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach.

A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach. Photo: Andreas Marquardt / Pexels.

A 71-year-old Swiss businessman plunged to his dead from a condominium complex in Pattaya on Sunday morning, December 3rd.

Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

The victim, whose name is withheld pending family notification, was found on the ground near the garbage disposal area of the 7-story condominium. The incident occurred at a condominium, whose name is withheld pending a full investigation, located in Soi Thappraya 15, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

