Frenchman’s body found at Koh Samui waterfall
SURAT THANI: Local officials and volunteers found the body of a young Frenchman on late Sunday morning after he had fallen at a waterfall on Koh Samui at about 3pm on Saturday.
The body of Ryan Meghan, 20, was found in the stream above Na Muang Waterfall 2 at about 10am on Sunday. It was wedged between rocks in the stream on the third tier of the waterfall. Local officials and rescue volunteers reached the spot after climbing about two kilometres from its base.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST
