Frenchman’s body found at Koh Samui waterfall

Namuang Waterfall in Koh Samui

Na Muang Waterfall in Koh Samui Island. Photo: Maksim Sundukov.

SURAT THANI: Local officials and volunteers found the body of a young Frenchman on late Sunday morning after he had fallen at a waterfall on Koh Samui at about 3pm on Saturday.

Dutch tourist rescued after falling down at waterfall in Phang Nga

The body of Ryan Meghan, 20, was found in the stream above Na Muang Waterfall 2 at about 10am on Sunday. It was wedged between rocks in the stream on the third tier of the waterfall. Local officials and rescue volunteers reached the spot after climbing about two kilometres from its base.

