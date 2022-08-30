Dutch tourist rescued after falling down at waterfall in Phang Nga









A Dutch tourist has been rescued after falling down at a waterfall in Phang Nga this morning, August 30th, 2022.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office was notified for equipment assistance after a foreign tourist slipped and injured herself at the Thung Kamin Waterfall in the Kuek Kak sub-district in Takua Pa district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





