August 30, 2022

Dutch tourist rescued after falling down at waterfall in Phang Nga

4 hours ago TN
Phang Nga Bay

View of Phang Nga Bay. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




A Dutch tourist has been rescued after falling down at a waterfall in Phang Nga this morning, August 30th, 2022.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office was notified for equipment assistance after a foreign tourist slipped and injured herself at the Thung Kamin Waterfall in the Kuek Kak sub-district in Takua Pa district.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



