August 30, 2022

Kanchanaburi schoolboy needs surgery after being forced by teacher to stand and sit 200 times

4 hours ago TN
Kanchanaburi city gate

City gate of Kanchanaburi, Thailand. Photo: Bjoertvedt.




A 15-year-old schoolboy is awaiting surgery, to treat serious muscle inflammation at the back of his left knee, after he was allegedly forced, by his teacher, to stand and sit 200 times for missing class at a school in Lao Kwan district of Kanchanaburi province.

The boy’s mother has demanded 150,000 baht in compensation from the teacher and school, to help cover the medical costs and loss of income while tending to her son.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



