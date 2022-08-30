Kanchanaburi schoolboy needs surgery after being forced by teacher to stand and sit 200 times









A 15-year-old schoolboy is awaiting surgery, to treat serious muscle inflammation at the back of his left knee, after he was allegedly forced, by his teacher, to stand and sit 200 times for missing class at a school in Lao Kwan district of Kanchanaburi province.

The boy’s mother has demanded 150,000 baht in compensation from the teacher and school, to help cover the medical costs and loss of income while tending to her son.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





