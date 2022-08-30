August 30, 2022

Monkeypox cases detected thanks to stringent system: Health Minister

4 hours ago TN
Airport screening officer at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Airport screening officer at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has so far detected 7 cases of monkeypox. The Minister of Public Health said these reports reflect the effectiveness of a stringent screening system in place.

According to the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the latest monkeypox patient, a 37-year-old Thai woman in Bangkok, has no history of traveling to countries with an active outbreak or being in contact with rodents. She has however had intimate contact with a foreign man prior to her illness.

The department has identified 3 close contacts with this patient, who are her senior relatives to whom she paid a visit. They are now asked to closely monitor their symptoms until 11 September, which would mark the end of the incubation period.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

