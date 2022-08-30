Chiang Mai Locals Block Resort Hotel Demolition









CHIANG MAI, Aug 30 (TNA) – Officials tried in vain to demolish five resort hotels on Mon Cham mountain, a famous tourist destination of the northern province, which allegedly encroached on forests.

Hundreds of local residents blocked a road to the resort hotels. Both sides emotionally disputed while villagers claimed unfair action against the resort hotels and demanded the issue be brought to court for justice. Finally the officials retreated.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

