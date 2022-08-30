August 30, 2022

Chiang Mai Locals Block Resort Hotel Demolition

2 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Air pollution in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: FredTC.




CHIANG MAI, Aug 30 (TNA) – Officials tried in vain to demolish five resort hotels on Mon Cham mountain, a famous tourist destination of the northern province, which allegedly encroached on forests.

Hundreds of local residents blocked a road to the resort hotels. Both sides emotionally disputed while villagers claimed unfair action against the resort hotels and demanded the issue be brought to court for justice. Finally the officials retreated.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai traffic police tuk tuk

Policemen deployed for APEC meeting in Chiang Mai

6 days ago TN
Spartan Race Thailand

Spartan Race Thailand 2022 Concludes in Chiang Mai

2 weeks ago TN
Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai

Body of Belgian tourist who fell from a raft into rapids in Chiang Mai found

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit chairs first cabinet meeting, PM’s seat left empty

1 hour ago TN
Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation

bout 360,000 fake brand name items seized by DSI officials

2 hours ago TN
Lalisa Manoban (Blackpink)

Government Praises Lisa for Winning Best K-Pop Award

2 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Chiang Mai Locals Block Resort Hotel Demolition

2 hours ago TN
Airport screening officer at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Monkeypox cases detected thanks to stringent system: Health Minister

4 hours ago TN