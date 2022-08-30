August 30, 2022

Government Praises Lisa for Winning Best K-Pop Award

2 hours ago TN
Lalisa Manoban (Blackpink)

Lalisa Manoban (Blackpink). Photo: Explicit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – The Thai government praised Thai singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban for becoming the first best female solo K-Pop artist to win the “Best K-Pop” award in the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) event.

Acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that Lisa from the Blackpink girl group won the Best K-Pop Video Award from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, for her Lalisa solo album.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



