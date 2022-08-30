bout 360,000 fake brand name items seized by DSI officials

August 30, 2022

About 360,000 fake brand name items seized by DSI officials




Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation.




Officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) have seized about 360,000 pirated brand name items, worth about 120 million baht, in recent raids in Bangkok and Nakhon Nayok.

A representative for the brands involved, which are mostly on jeans and handbags, told the media that the seizure was one of the largest by the DSI in recent years.







