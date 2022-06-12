Many test positive for illicit drug use in another raid on pub in Bangkok
Officers from the Youth and Women Welfare Centre raided a pub in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district early this morning (Sunday) and found many packets of controlled narcotics scattered on the floor.
195 patrons were at the “77 Society Pub”, on Tha Kham Road, at the time of the raid at around 2am. All were subjected to urine tests, in which 26 men and 37 women tested positive for illicit drugs. Three packets of Ketamine were also found in the possession of two customers.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World