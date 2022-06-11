Tourist Numbers Expected to More Than Triple in 2023
BANGKOK (NNT) – The BOT predicts 6 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 19 million next year as pandemic-era curbs ease. It also forecasts economic growth of 3.3% this year after seeing 1.5% growth last year.
Policymakers have promised that fiscal and monetary settings will continue to support the nascent recovery as vital tourism lags without Chinese tourists, who are unable to visit due to stringent travel restrictions that ban outbound travel.
