June 11, 2022

Tourist Numbers Expected to More Than Triple in 2023

2 hours ago TN
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The BOT predicts 6 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 19 million next year as pandemic-era curbs ease. It also forecasts economic growth of 3.3% this year after seeing 1.5% growth last year.

Policymakers have promised that fiscal and monetary settings will continue to support the nascent recovery as vital tourism lags without Chinese tourists, who are unable to visit due to stringent travel restrictions that ban outbound travel.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakar
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

