June 7, 2022

Agencies Encouraged to Consider Promoting Tourism via Metaverse

6 hours ago TN
Woman inside the metaverse

Woman inside the metaverse. Image: xresch / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Relevant units are being urged to consider utilizing new innovations, including metaverse technology, to promote tourism in Thailand.

The recommendation was made during Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 in Phuket, where the prime minister delivered a keynote address on sustainably enhancing the quality of Thai tourism.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha described tourism as the main revenue engine for Thailand. In addition to the metaverse, he called on those responsible for promoting tourism to look into the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and blockchain technology.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

