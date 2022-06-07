Agencies Encouraged to Consider Promoting Tourism via Metaverse
BANGKOK (NNT) – Relevant units are being urged to consider utilizing new innovations, including metaverse technology, to promote tourism in Thailand.
The recommendation was made during Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 in Phuket, where the prime minister delivered a keynote address on sustainably enhancing the quality of Thai tourism.
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha described tourism as the main revenue engine for Thailand. In addition to the metaverse, he called on those responsible for promoting tourism to look into the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and blockchain technology.
