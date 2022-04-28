Tourism minister suggests replacing ‘Thailand Pass’ with ‘Vaccine Passport’









Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said yesterday (Wednesday) that he will ask the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at its next meeting to consider replacing the “Thailand Pass” with a Vaccine Passport, to facilitate entry to Thailand by overseas tourists.

Without elaborating, Phiphat said that a Vaccine Passport would be used with the requirement for arriving tourists to fill up the Tor Mor 6 (TM6) immigration form.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

