April 28, 2022

Tourism minister suggests replacing ‘Thailand Pass’ with ‘Vaccine Passport’

8 hours ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said yesterday (Wednesday) that he will ask the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at its next meeting to consider replacing the “Thailand Pass” with a Vaccine Passport, to facilitate entry to Thailand by overseas tourists.

Without elaborating, Phiphat said that a Vaccine Passport would be used with the requirement for arriving tourists to fill up the Tor Mor 6 (TM6) immigration form.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Bangchak gas station

Diesel Price to Rise by B2/Liter on May 1

8 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Officials Reveal Thailand Pass Could End by June

10 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

Government in no rush to end ‘Thailand Pass’ scheme, boosters may be required

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phetchabun-Phitsanulok road

Officials to Close Phu Hin Rong Kla in Phitsanulok for Two Months

8 hours ago TN
The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul

Department confirms ammonite fossils found at Siam Square mall in Bangkok are real

8 hours ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Tourism minister suggests replacing ‘Thailand Pass’ with ‘Vaccine Passport’

8 hours ago TN
Bangchak gas station

Diesel Price to Rise by B2/Liter on May 1

8 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Officials Reveal Thailand Pass Could End by June

10 hours ago TN