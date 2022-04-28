April 28, 2022

Officials Reveal Thailand Pass Could End by June

10 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism and Sports Ministry has revealed that Thailand Pass registration could be canceled on June 1, with tourists still required to use their TM6 immigration form for vaccine declaration.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, after the Test and Go program is lifted on May 1, the Thailand Pass Scheme will likely be phased out, resulting in a more seamless travel experience and increased tourism to the country.

Officials said the scrapping of the Thailand Pass Scheme will reduce the workload associated with the approval of required documents for tourists among embassies and consulates personnel around the world.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Tourism minister suggests replacing ‘Thailand Pass’ with ‘Vaccine Passport’

8 hours ago TN
Bangchak gas station

Diesel Price to Rise by B2/Liter on May 1

8 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

Government in no rush to end ‘Thailand Pass’ scheme, boosters may be required

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phetchabun-Phitsanulok road

Officials to Close Phu Hin Rong Kla in Phitsanulok for Two Months

8 hours ago TN
The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul

Department confirms ammonite fossils found at Siam Square mall in Bangkok are real

8 hours ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Tourism minister suggests replacing ‘Thailand Pass’ with ‘Vaccine Passport’

8 hours ago TN
Bangchak gas station

Diesel Price to Rise by B2/Liter on May 1

8 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Officials Reveal Thailand Pass Could End by June

10 hours ago TN