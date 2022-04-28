Officials Reveal Thailand Pass Could End by June









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism and Sports Ministry has revealed that Thailand Pass registration could be canceled on June 1, with tourists still required to use their TM6 immigration form for vaccine declaration.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, after the Test and Go program is lifted on May 1, the Thailand Pass Scheme will likely be phased out, resulting in a more seamless travel experience and increased tourism to the country.

Officials said the scrapping of the Thailand Pass Scheme will reduce the workload associated with the approval of required documents for tourists among embassies and consulates personnel around the world.

