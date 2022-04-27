Government in no rush to end ‘Thailand Pass’ scheme, boosters may be required
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that Thailand must proceed cautiously before scrapping the “Thailand Pass” scheme, as is being demanded by the private sector, to make sure that there will not be a new outbreak of COVID-19 once all pandemic-related travel restrictions are removed.
To scrap the “Thailand Pass” scheme, Anutin said that the government must take into consideration the global COVID-19 situation and vaccination requirements.
He noted that two vaccine shots may not be sufficient and a booster jab may be required for overseas arrivals, as well as COVID-19 insurance coverage to ensure that tourists can pay for any treatment should they become infected, without placing an additional financial burden on the state.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World