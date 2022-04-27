April 27, 2022

Government in no rush to end ‘Thailand Pass’ scheme, boosters may be required

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that Thailand must proceed cautiously before scrapping the “Thailand Pass” scheme, as is being demanded by the private sector, to make sure that there will not be a new outbreak of COVID-19 once all pandemic-related travel restrictions are removed.

To scrap the “Thailand Pass” scheme, Anutin said that the government must take into consideration the global COVID-19 situation and vaccination requirements.

He noted that two vaccine shots may not be sufficient and a booster jab may be required for overseas arrivals, as well as COVID-19 insurance coverage to ensure that tourists can pay for any treatment should they become infected, without placing an additional financial burden on the state.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

No Provinces Meet Endemic COVID Criteria

4 hours ago TN
Father and son on Phuket beach

Tourism Council Urges Scrapping of Thailand Pass

1 day ago TN
E Cigarette vaporizer

Government ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes: Anutin

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Former boxer caught for stealing bag of Briton in Krabi

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

Government in no rush to end ‘Thailand Pass’ scheme, boosters may be required

4 hours ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

No Provinces Meet Endemic COVID Criteria

4 hours ago TN
Buses and traffic in Ayutthaya

Illegal Migrant Workers Found During Inspection in Ayutthaya Province

5 hours ago TN
Malay Muslim family in Songkhla

Muslims oppose Guan Yin statue construction plan in Songkhla

5 hours ago TN