Tourism Council Urges Scrapping of Thailand Pass
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has urged the government to remove the “Thailand Pass” system.
TCT Vice-President Vichit Prakobgosol said the organization agreed with the administration’s move to cancel the Test & Go system and the RT-PCR test requirement upon entering the Kingdom, along with the reduction of mandatory COVID insurance coverage to US$10,000.
Vichit noted, however, that the Thailand Pass continues to limit the ability of tourism operators to bring in tour groups. He cited the extensive documentation agencies must file individually even as other restrictions are scheduled to be lifted by May 1.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand