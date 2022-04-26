Tourism Council Urges Scrapping of Thailand Pass









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has urged the government to remove the “Thailand Pass” system.

TCT Vice-President Vichit Prakobgosol said the organization agreed with the administration’s move to cancel the Test & Go system and the RT-PCR test requirement upon entering the Kingdom, along with the reduction of mandatory COVID insurance coverage to US$10,000.

Vichit noted, however, that the Thailand Pass continues to limit the ability of tourism operators to bring in tour groups. He cited the extensive documentation agencies must file individually even as other restrictions are scheduled to be lifted by May 1.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





