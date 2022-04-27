Muslims oppose Guan Yin statue construction plan in Songkhla
SONGKHLA: Muslim people and religious leaders in Thepha and Chana districts of this southern province have voiced their opposition to a plan by TPI Polene Power Plc (TPIPP), a major waste-to-energy power plant operator, to build a large statue of Guan Yin, the goddess of compassion in Chinese mythology, in a Muslim community.
They said the company wanted to build a 200-metre-tall statue on Khao Lon mountain in tambon Sakom of Thepha district, which is surrounded by a Muslim community.
Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST
