April 27, 2022

Muslims oppose Guan Yin statue construction plan in Songkhla

Malay Muslim family in Songkhla

Malay Muslim family in Songkhla. Image: Tarik Abdel-Monem.




SONGKHLA: Muslim people and religious leaders in Thepha and Chana districts of this southern province have voiced their opposition to a plan by TPI Polene Power Plc (TPIPP), a major waste-to-energy power plant operator, to build a large statue of Guan Yin, the goddess of compassion in Chinese mythology, in a Muslim community.

They said the company wanted to build a 200-metre-tall statue on Khao Lon mountain in tambon Sakom of Thepha district, which is surrounded by a Muslim community.

