April 27, 2022

Illegal Migrant Workers Found During Inspection in Ayutthaya Province

5 hours ago TN
Buses and traffic in Ayutthaya

Buses and traffic in Ayutthaya, the ancient capital of Thailand. Photo: Connie / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities on Tuesday (26 Apr) discovered 75 illegal migrant workers at worker camps in Ayutthaya province.

Uthai district authorities, together with the provincial volunteer defense corps and a special operations team, conducted an inspection of an industrial estate at Tambon Nong Nam Som on Tuesday morning. During the inspection, officials discovered 86 migrant workers from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, but only 11 of them entered the country legally with work permits.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

