Illegal Migrant Workers Found During Inspection in Ayutthaya Province
BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities on Tuesday (26 Apr) discovered 75 illegal migrant workers at worker camps in Ayutthaya province.
Uthai district authorities, together with the provincial volunteer defense corps and a special operations team, conducted an inspection of an industrial estate at Tambon Nong Nam Som on Tuesday morning. During the inspection, officials discovered 86 migrant workers from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, but only 11 of them entered the country legally with work permits.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
