Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand. Photo: UN Women/Ploy Phutpheng / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK, April 27 (TNA) – No provinces have met criteria for the declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, director of the department’s epidemiology division, said no provinces were likely to fulfill criteria for the redefinition of COVID-19 as an endemic disease in the near future.

