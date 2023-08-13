Birthday Party at Bangkok Hotel Raided, 26 People Test Positive for Drugs

The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok.

Police from the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division told TPN media that on Thursday night (August 10th) they and the Chokchai Police raided a birthday party at a hotel in Ram Inthra.

Foreign nationals arrested at drug party in Bangkok

Twenty-two men and 18 women were found at the party. Twenty-six of them tested positive with illegal drugs and a small amount of Ketamine was found in tiny packets on the floor. Ms. Jariya, Mr. Kantakrit, Mr. Rachata, and Mr. Thinnakorn admitted to police that they threw those Ketamine bags on the floor when police arrived. Their last names were not provided by Chokchai police.

By Goongnang Suksawat
