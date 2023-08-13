Mysterious Death of Chinese Man in Rayong Under Investigation









The mysterious death of a young Chinese man in Rayong is under investigation by Thai police.

The victim, identified by Thai police only as Mr. Tang, 36, was found dead in a Rayong pond in the Mabyangphon Subdistrict, Pluak Daeng District, with wire wrapped around his legs and neck. His arms and hands, however, were not bound. He also had a fracture wound to his head.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

