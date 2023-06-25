Two Chinese Tourists Officially Charged After Starfish Incident in Phuket









Concern has been rising after photos of divers touching starfish under the sea in Phuket went viral on Thai social media.

They posted photos with a message that concluded, “Illegal tour companies with illegal tour guides are around Racha Island (in the Chalong area) . This particular incident was on Thursday (June 22nd) in the afternoon. We received a video clip from a Good Samaritan. Divers in the video clip appeared to pick up starfish and took photos. Some divers even climbed on coral reefs.”

