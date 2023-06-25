Two Chinese Tourists Officially Charged After Starfish Incident in Phuket

Koh Racha Yai Island near Phuket

Koh Racha Yai Island near Phuket. Photo: Nicolas Vollmer.




Concern has been rising after photos of divers touching starfish under the sea in Phuket went viral on Thai social media.

They posted photos with a message that concluded, “Illegal tour companies with illegal tour guides are around Racha Island (in the Chalong area) . This particular incident was on Thursday (June 22nd) in the afternoon. We received a video clip from a Good Samaritan. Divers in the video clip appeared to pick up starfish and took photos. Some divers even climbed on coral reefs.”

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



