Body recovered, search continues for second missing tourist after boat capsize in Phetchaburi
Rescue teams found the body of one missing tourist today (Sunday), but continue to search for another after a tour boat encountered a waterspout and capsized in Bang Tabun Bay in Phetchaburi province last evening.
Two males, “Krisnan” and “Chanin”, went missing after the boat capsized.
By Thai PBS World
