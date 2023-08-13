Body recovered, search continues for second missing tourist after boat capsize in Phetchaburi









Rescue teams found the body of one missing tourist today (Sunday), but continue to search for another after a tour boat encountered a waterspout and capsized in Bang Tabun Bay in Phetchaburi province last evening.

Five Filipino Tourists, Guide, and Driver Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Phang Nga

Two males, “Krisnan” and “Chanin”, went missing after the boat capsized.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

