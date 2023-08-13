Body recovered, search continues for second missing tourist after boat capsize in Phetchaburi

TN August 13, 2023 0
Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi

Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi province. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.




Rescue teams found the body of one missing tourist today (Sunday), but continue to search for another after a tour boat encountered a waterspout and capsized in Bang Tabun Bay in Phetchaburi province last evening.

Five Filipino Tourists, Guide, and Driver Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Phang Nga

Two males, “Krisnan” and “Chanin”, went missing after the boat capsized.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

Mysterious Death of Chinese Man in Rayong Under Investigation

TN August 13, 2023 0
Hat Yai at night

Man accidentally shoots himself while dancing in Hat Yai pub

TN August 13, 2023 0
Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui

EXAT Initiates Public Hearings for Koh Samui-Mainland Highway Project

TN August 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket night market

Final Suspect Surrenders in Patong Shooting

TN August 13, 2023 0
The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok.

Birthday Party at Bangkok Hotel Raided, 26 People Test Positive for Drugs

TN August 13, 2023 0
Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

Mysterious Death of Chinese Man in Rayong Under Investigation

TN August 13, 2023 0
Beach in Cha-am, Phetchaburi

Body recovered, search continues for second missing tourist after boat capsize in Phetchaburi

TN August 13, 2023 0
Hat Yai at night

Man accidentally shoots himself while dancing in Hat Yai pub

TN August 13, 2023 0