Final Suspect Surrenders in Patong Shooting

Phuket night market

Phuket night market in Patong. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The final wanted suspect has surrendered to police after two young men were injured in a firearms-related shooting incident in Patong.

Suspect Arrested After Two People Were Injured in Patong Shooting

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express on Thursday (August 10th) that the final wanted suspect, identified only as Sukanya, 26, from Patong, has surrendered to Patong police following an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on August 4th, 2023.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



