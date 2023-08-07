Suspect Arrested After Two People Were Injured in Patong Shooting
A suspect was arrested after two young men were injured after a firearms-related shooting incident in Patong.
Four dead in Surat Thani shooting
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (August 5th) they arrested a man identified only as Mr. Nattapong, 34, and a re-enactment of the shooting was held.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.