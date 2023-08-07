Suspect Arrested After Two People Were Injured in Patong Shooting









A suspect was arrested after two young men were injured after a firearms-related shooting incident in Patong.

Four dead in Surat Thani shooting

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (August 5th) they arrested a man identified only as Mr. Nattapong, 34, and a re-enactment of the shooting was held.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





