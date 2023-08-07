Suspect Arrested After Two People Were Injured in Patong Shooting

Thanon Thawewong Road in Patong, Phuket

Thanon Thawewong Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Klodo6975. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A suspect was arrested after two young men were injured after a firearms-related shooting incident in Patong.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (August 5th) they arrested a man identified only as Mr. Nattapong, 34, and a re-enactment of the shooting was held.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

