Search on for source of oil slicks found on Phuket beaches

TN August 7, 2023 0
Oil spills along the shore

Oil spills along the shore. Photo: Blondinrikard Fröberg / flickr.




Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has ordered authorities to track down those responsible for the oil slicks and tar balls found on several beaches in Phuket last Friday.

Oil Found on Beach After Koh Samui Ferry Partially Submerged

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) are investigating the source of the slicks seen on Nai Yang, Mai Khao, Nai Thon and Layan beaches on the island’s northwest, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thanon Thawewong Road in Patong, Phuket

Suspect Arrested After Two People Were Injured in Patong Shooting

TN August 7, 2023 0
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home

TN August 4, 2023 0
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Russian Man Drowns at Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings

TN August 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Bhumjaithai party

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government

TN August 7, 2023 0
Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok

Judge sends Daniel Sancho to prison for the murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta

TN August 7, 2023 0
Arab Quarter, Soi 16, in Pattaya, Thailand.

Pattaya police tackle street racing by Arab tourists

TN August 7, 2023 0
Thai flags and Bangkok skyline.

Breastfeeding facilities to be made available at all Bangkok district offices

TN August 7, 2023 0
Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

More Body Parts Likely Linked to Murder of Colombian Surgeon Found on Beach

TN August 7, 2023 0