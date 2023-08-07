Search on for source of oil slicks found on Phuket beaches









Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has ordered authorities to track down those responsible for the oil slicks and tar balls found on several beaches in Phuket last Friday.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) are investigating the source of the slicks seen on Nai Yang, Mai Khao, Nai Thon and Layan beaches on the island’s northwest, he said.

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

