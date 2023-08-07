Thailand’s Wild Tiger Population Threatened by Forest Fires

Forest fire in Mae Hong Son province, Northern Thailand

Forest fire in Mae Hong Son province, Northern Thailand. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has expressed deepening concerns over the devastating impact of fires on Thailand’s wild tigers, and urged action to protect and preserve the habitat of these top predators.

Forest fires ravage Northern Thailand

Addressing the “Move Forward to Sustainable Tiger Conservation” event, Permanent Secretary Jatuporn Buruspat commended Thailand’s efforts to safeguard wild tiger populations. The kingdom had made significant commitments under the St Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation, along with 12 other nations, to preserve and double the tiger population by 2022.

Positive results have been achieved through the concerted efforts of forest officials and stakeholders, with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation reporting an increase in tiger numbers from 130-160 in 2020 to 148-189 in 2022.

