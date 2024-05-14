Thai Activist Dies in Custody After Hunger Strike, Cause Under Investigation

BANGKOK, May 14 (TNA) – The Corrections Department has announced that Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, has passed away while in custody and the cause of her death is under investigation.

The department has issued press release on her death after she was pronounced dead at Thammasat University Hospital, where medical professionals had attempted to resuscitate her.

She was transferred from Correctional Hospital to Thammasat University Hospital in unconscious state this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

TNA

