Toyota ambulance in Bangkok

Thai Activist Dies in Custody After Hunger Strike, Cause Under Investigation

TN

BANGKOK, May 14 (TNA) – The Corrections Department has announced that Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, has passed away while in custody and the cause of her death is under investigation.

Criminal Court refuses bail for hunger striking monarchy reform activists

The department has issued press release on her death after she was pronounced dead at Thammasat University Hospital, where medical professionals had attempted to resuscitate her.

She was transferred from Correctional Hospital to Thammasat University Hospital in unconscious state this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply