Third suspect in murder of South Korean man arrested in Phnom Penh

Cambodian police have arrested a third suspect in the murder in Thailand of a South Korean man, whose body was found in a plastic barrel dumped into the Map Prachan Reservoir in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Police Find Body of Missing Korean Man in Plastic Barrel in Pattaya Reservoir

Pol Maj-Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said today that he learned that Cambodian police apprehended the suspect at lodgings in Phnom Penh on Monday, and are now making preparations to have him extradited to face charges in South Korea.

