Barrel murder suspect arrested in South Korea denies charges

One of the three Korean suspects in the murder of a man dumped into a Pattaya reservoir in a barrel has denied involvement after being detained in South Korea.

Third suspect in murder of South Korean man arrested in Phnom Penh

The suspect is in his 20s. South Korean police have not released his name. Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, a Metropolitan Police Bureau investigation chief, on Monday identified the detained man as Lee Roun.

