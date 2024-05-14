Former Pattaya Mayor Cleared of Legal Charges Involving Waterfront Condo as Statute of Limitations Expires

The Thai Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Region 2 has declared the acquittal of the former Thai Culture Minister and Pattaya Mayor, Ittipol Khunpluem, along with nine associates, in a case concerning the alleged issuance of an unlawful construction permit.

The permit in question was for the development of the Waterfront Suites & Residences condominium, a project situated at the foot of Phra Tamnak Mountain in the coastal city of Pattaya. The project has been incredibly controversial and stalled for years due to many legal battles.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

