Former Pattaya Mayor Cleared of Legal Charges Involving Waterfront Condo as Statute of Limitations Expires

The Thai Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Region 2 has declared the acquittal of the former Thai Culture Minister and Pattaya Mayor, Ittipol Khunpluem, along with nine associates, in a case concerning the alleged issuance of an unlawful construction permit.

The permit in question was for the development of the Waterfront Suites & Residences condominium, a project situated at the foot of Phra Tamnak Mountain in the coastal city of Pattaya. The project has been incredibly controversial and stalled for years due to many legal battles.

