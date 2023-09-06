Wanted Former Pattaya Mayor Reportedly Flees Thailand to Evade Arrest in Waterfront Condo Case

A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach. Photo: Andreas Marquardt / Pexels.

Reports emerged today, September 6th, that Mr. Itthiphol Khunpluem, the former mayor of Pattaya and former Thai Minister of Culture, has reportedly absconded Thailand for Cambodia by air, after he was wanted for alleged malfeasance involving his issuance of an improper construction permit to the Waterfront condo project.

Anti-Corruption Organization Finds Possible Guilt Against Former Pattaya Mayor in Waterfront Suites & Residences Condo Scandal

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chomchawin Punatananon, the Deputy Commander of the Chonburi Provincial Police, told Thai media today that he has received information, which indicated that Mr. Itthiphol has left Thailand on the morning of August 30th, 2023, after attending a meeting, and has not returned since.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

