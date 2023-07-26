Anti-Corruption Organization Finds Possible Guilt Against Former Pattaya Mayor in Waterfront Suites & Residences Condo Scandal

TN July 26, 2023 0
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.




The National Anti-Corruption Organization (NACC) found grounds for possible guilt against former Pattaya Mayor Itthiphol Khunpluem in the controversial Waterfront Suites & Residences condominium scandal.

Thai Police & US DEA Announce Operation “Hot Spot” in Pattaya

Itthiphol, now serving as a caretaker Minister of Culture, is accused by the NACC for allegedly issuing an improper construction permit to Bali Hai Co., Ltd. for the construction of a 57-storey condominium complex Waterfront Suites & Residences back in 2008, when he still served as a Pattaya mayor.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Toyota Hiace ambulance in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand.

Pattaya: Ring removed from Swiss tourist’s thing

TN July 26, 2023 0
Toyota Hilux PreRunner Pick-Up in Thailand

Pattaya Man Misses His Home in Chiang Rai and Steals a Pickup Truck to Try to Get There

TN July 25, 2023 0
Baht bus in Pattaya

Pattaya Baht Bus Crashes into Motorbike and Kills 19-year-old Woman

TN July 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Waterfall in Thailand.

6 Year-old Egyptian Girl Drowns at Phang Nga Waterfall

TN July 26, 2023 0
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Anti-Corruption Organization Finds Possible Guilt Against Former Pattaya Mayor in Waterfront Suites & Residences Condo Scandal

TN July 26, 2023 0
Royal Flag of King Maha Vajiralongkorn(Rama X) of Thailand

Thailand to Enter 6-day-long Holiday Period from July 28th to August 2nd

TN July 26, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter.

Thaksin Shinawatra to Return to Thailand on Aug 10

TN July 26, 2023 0
Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya

DOH Unveils Plan to Develop Thailand’s Highway Network

TN July 26, 2023 0