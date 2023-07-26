Anti-Corruption Organization Finds Possible Guilt Against Former Pattaya Mayor in Waterfront Suites & Residences Condo Scandal









The National Anti-Corruption Organization (NACC) found grounds for possible guilt against former Pattaya Mayor Itthiphol Khunpluem in the controversial Waterfront Suites & Residences condominium scandal.

Itthiphol, now serving as a caretaker Minister of Culture, is accused by the NACC for allegedly issuing an improper construction permit to Bali Hai Co., Ltd. for the construction of a 57-storey condominium complex Waterfront Suites & Residences back in 2008, when he still served as a Pattaya mayor.

