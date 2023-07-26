Thailand to Enter 6-day-long Holiday Period from July 28th to August 2nd









The upcoming weekend, which is already special for most Thai people as it includes the King’s Birthday on July 28th and religious holidays on August 1st and 2nd, will now extend into a delightful 6-day holiday period.The holiday is now officially between July 28th and August 2nd. This move is intended to stimulate tourism and domestic consumption, according to the cabinet.

Cabinet Approves Long Holidays to Boost Local Economies

The Thai King’s Birthday, celebrated on July 28th, holds immense significance in Thailand as it marks the birth anniversary of His Royal Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the current monarch.

