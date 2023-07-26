Thaksin Shinawatra to Return to Thailand on Aug 10









BANGKOK, July 26 (TNA) – Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra announced on her father’s 74th birthday today that her father is scheduled to return home on August 10.

Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will arrive at Don Mueang airport after having been living overseas in self-imposed exile for 15 years to avoid corruption charges he said politically motivated.

TNA

