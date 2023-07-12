Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand









Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has again delayed his return to Thailand, claiming he will wait to see how the prime ministerial election, which is getting more complicated by the minute, turns out.

Daughter confirms Thaksin Shinawatra still determined to return

A month ago, Thaksin said he would end his 17-year self-imposed exile by the end of July, because he wants to take care of his grandchildren and is willing to serve the 10-year jail term he fled.

However, his daughter Paetongtarn, said today, Wednesday, that she has just spoken to her father and that he has changed his mind, according to a news report from local news agencies.

“His return is still on, for sure, but it will be delayed a little bit. Not this month,” she said.

