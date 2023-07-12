Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand

TN July 12, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.




Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has again delayed his return to Thailand, claiming he will wait to see how the prime ministerial election, which is getting more complicated by the minute, turns out.

Daughter confirms Thaksin Shinawatra still determined to return

A month ago, Thaksin said he would end his 17-year self-imposed exile by the end of July, because he wants to take care of his grandchildren and is willing to serve the 10-year jail term he fled.

However, his daughter Paetongtarn, said today, Wednesday, that she has just spoken to her father and that he has changed his mind, according to a news report from local news agencies.

“His return is still on, for sure, but it will be delayed a little bit. Not this month,” she said.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Thai Police Prepare Security Plan For New PM Vote

TN July 12, 2023 0
Constitutional Court of Thailand

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

TN July 12, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Thai Election Commission sends Pita shareholding case to Charter Court

TN July 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Man Allegedly Threatens Taxi Driver in Phuket with a Sword

TN July 12, 2023 0
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

TN July 12, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand

TN July 12, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Thai Police Prepare Security Plan For New PM Vote

TN July 12, 2023 0
Constitutional Court of Thailand

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

TN July 12, 2023 0