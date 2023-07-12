Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi









A Pakistani – Thai man who was the last remaining free prime suspect in the gruesome murder of German real estate broker Hans Peter Mack was arrested in Kanchanaburi.

A team from the Region 2 Police led by Major General Teerachai Chamnanmor arrested the last suspect, Mr. Sahruk Kareem Uddin, 27, a Pakistani national with Thai citizenship.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

