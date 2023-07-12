Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

TN July 12, 2023 0
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Rail bridge over a road in Kanchanaburi. Photo: pxfuel.




A Pakistani – Thai man who was the last remaining free prime suspect in the gruesome murder of German real estate broker Hans Peter Mack was arrested in Kanchanaburi.

Two German Suspects in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested, Pakistani Suspect Still at Large

A team from the Region 2 Police led by Major General Teerachai Chamnanmor arrested the last suspect, Mr. Sahruk Kareem Uddin, 27, a Pakistani national with Thai citizenship.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



