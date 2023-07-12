Man Allegedly Threatens Taxi Driver in Phuket with a Sword

TN July 12, 2023 0
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket. Photo: Thế Dũng / Pexels.




A local man allegedly threatened a mobile application taxi driver with a sword in a pubic parking area near a beach in Thalang.

Pattaya sword-waving mango vendor charged

An unidentified mobile application taxi driver told the Phuket Express that he parked his car at a public park near the Nai Thon Beach in the Sakoo sub-district on Tuesday (July 11th).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Russian Fined 2,500 Baht After Riding the Wrong Way on One-Way Road in Phuket

TN July 12, 2023 0
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Morning Fire Guts Bar on Bangla Road in Patong, No Injuries

TN July 10, 2023 0
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Officials Inspect Entertainment Venues in Phuket Town

TN July 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Toyota Hiace Minivan in Thailand

Many People Injured in Minivan-Pickup Truck Collision Near Pattaya

TN July 12, 2023 0
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Man Allegedly Threatens Taxi Driver in Phuket with a Sword

TN July 12, 2023 0
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

TN July 12, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand

TN July 12, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Thai Police Prepare Security Plan For New PM Vote

TN July 12, 2023 0