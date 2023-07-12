Many People Injured in Minivan-Pickup Truck Collision Near Pattaya

Toyota Hiace Minivan in Thailand

At least four people were injured when a minivan carrying 10 officials from Lampang province was collided into by a pickup truck in the middle of the night today, July 12th.

The accident took place on Highway 36 in the Nong Pla Lai sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to the scene of the incident after receiving the notification.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



