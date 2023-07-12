Two German Suspects in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested, Pakistani Suspect Still at Large

TN July 12, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Tourist Police car in Pattaya. Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police / Facebook.




Thai law enforcement officers have arrested two suspects in the gruesome murder of German real estate broker Hans Peter Mack so far, while still chasing the third Pakistani suspect.

German woman surrenders to Pattaya police in alleged involvement in Hans Peter Mack’s murder

On Tuesday, July 11th, the Thai police arrestedice had arrested Mr. Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, a 52-year-old German national, who is one of the prime suspects involved in the abduction, murder, and dismemberment of Hans Peter Mack who went missing after attending a business meeting about a real estate property in Pattaya on July 4th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Crime Suppression Division police patch

German woman surrenders to Pattaya police in alleged involvement in Hans Peter Mack’s murder

TN July 11, 2023 0
Pattaya Police pickup

Body of Missing German Businessman Found Dismembered in Freezer in Pattaya Rental Home

TN July 11, 2023 0
Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

Extortion suspected in disappearance of German businessman in Pattaya

TN July 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Russian Fined 2,500 Baht After Riding the Wrong Way on One-Way Road in Phuket

TN July 12, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Two German Suspects in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested, Pakistani Suspect Still at Large

TN July 12, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Thai Election Commission sends Pita shareholding case to Charter Court

TN July 12, 2023 0
Crime Suppression Division police patch

German woman surrenders to Pattaya police in alleged involvement in Hans Peter Mack’s murder

TN July 11, 2023 0
Mount Everest in Nepal

Six dead after tourist helicopter crash near Everest

TN July 11, 2023 0