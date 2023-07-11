German woman surrenders to Pattaya police in alleged involvement in Hans Peter Mack’s murder









A Thai court has issued arrest warrants for two suspects linked to the gruesome murder of German real estate broker, Hans Peter Mack, in Chon Buri province.

Body of Missing German Businessman Found Dismembered in Freezer in Pattaya Rental Home

The suspects were identified as German nationals Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann and Petra Christl Grundgreif.

Chon Buri’s Nong Prue police commander, Pol Col Thavee Kudtang, said the warrant for the arrest of Brinkmann was issued after police examined security camera footage and saw him sitting in the back of a pickup truck, next to the freezer in which police later found the dismembered body of Mack.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





