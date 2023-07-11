Six dead after tourist helicopter crash near Everest

The helicopter was carrying six people, five Mexican tourists and the pilot, who belonged to Manang Air.









A helicopter carrying five Mexican tourists and the pilot crashed Tuesday in the Everest region of Nepal. Rescuers have recovered all six of the lifeless bodies, area police spokesman Kuber Kadayat confirmed.

“Local villagers have discovered the crashed helicopter,” said, for his part, the vice president of Likhu Pike municipality, Nwang Lhakpa Sherpa. According to Neupane, authorities lost contact with the aircraft this morning. The accident took place in the northern district of Solukhumbu, where Mount Everest is located.

The helicopter was carrying six people, five Mexican tourists, three of them women and the other two men, and the pilot, who belonged to Manang Air, explained the operations and safety manager of the Nepalese company, Raju Neupane.

Initial reports suggest that the aircraft may have hit a tree on top of a hill. Two other rescue helicopters have been involved in the emergency operation.

Although they are still studying the reasons why the helicopter crashed, weather conditions could be one of them. Changes in the weather may have altered the helicopter’s flight path, said airport official Sagar Kadel.

The incident occurred just months after another Altitude Air helicopter crashed in a jungle area in the Gorkha district of northern Nepal, killing six people, including the pilot, while one passenger survived.

