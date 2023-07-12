Thai Election Commission sends Pita shareholding case to Charter Court









Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) decided this morning (Wednesday) to send Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s iTV shareholding case to the Constitutional Court for consideration.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Confident on Senate Support

The EC also asked the court to order Pita to stop performing his duty as an MP immediately, until there is a decision by the court in the next three days as to whether to accept the case for consideration.

The EC, at its meeting this morning, agreed with its fact-finding committee’s conclusion that there is sufficient evidence to prove that Pita owned 42,000 shares in iTV, a media company, when he registered his election candidacy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





