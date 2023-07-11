Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Confident on Senate Support

TN July 11, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




BANGKOK, July 11 (TNA) — Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, a leading choice for prime minister, answered all questions related to politics, saying he was confident to have enough support in Senate to become next PM as parliament sets to vote on July 13.

MFP supporters gather in Bangkok to offer moral support to Pita Limjaroenrat

Move Forward Party leader prime ministerial candidate Pita, on Monday, appeared on a television program, giving candidly interview about a joint session of the parliament on July 13 to elect a prime minister that he was still confident that he would have enough support from members of the Senate to become Prime Minister.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha quits politics

TN July 11, 2023 0
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue

TN July 11, 2023 0
Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot

Chinese Battery Maker Begins Plant Construction in Thailand

TN July 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha quits politics

TN July 11, 2023 0
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue

TN July 11, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Confident on Senate Support

TN July 11, 2023 0
Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot

Chinese Battery Maker Begins Plant Construction in Thailand

TN July 11, 2023 0
Sign in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Under Construction Lat Krabang Overpass Bridge in Bangkok Collapses, Multiple Fatalities and Injuries Reported

TN July 11, 2023 0