Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Confident on Senate Support









BANGKOK, July 11 (TNA) — Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, a leading choice for prime minister, answered all questions related to politics, saying he was confident to have enough support in Senate to become next PM as parliament sets to vote on July 13.

MFP supporters gather in Bangkok to offer moral support to Pita Limjaroenrat

Move Forward Party leader prime ministerial candidate Pita, on Monday, appeared on a television program, giving candidly interview about a joint session of the parliament on July 13 to elect a prime minister that he was still confident that he would have enough support from members of the Senate to become Prime Minister.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





