Chinese Battery Maker Begins Plant Construction in Thailand

TN July 11, 2023 0
Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot

Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot. Photo: Strilets. CC BY-SA 4.0.




CHONBURI (NNT) – Chinese battery manufacturer SVOLT recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first plant in Southeast Asia, aiming to tap into the region’s rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

Alef Model A, the flying car of the future, costs $300,000

Situated in Thailand’s Chonburi province, the module pack factory is expected to produce 60,000 sets of module packs annually, following its completion in early 2024.

SVOLT’s entry into Southeast Asia aligns with the trend of Chinese EV companies, including GWM, SAIC and BYD, establishing localized production facilities in Thailand as the EV market in the region continues to gain momentum.

The influx of Chinese companies can largely be attributed to the supportive policies of the Thai government, which aims to see 30% of all vehicles produced in the kingdom be electric cars by 2030.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha quits politics

TN July 11, 2023 0
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue

TN July 11, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Confident on Senate Support

TN July 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha quits politics

TN July 11, 2023 0
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Department of Disease Control warns of grim year for dengue

TN July 11, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Confident on Senate Support

TN July 11, 2023 0
Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot

Chinese Battery Maker Begins Plant Construction in Thailand

TN July 11, 2023 0
Sign in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Under Construction Lat Krabang Overpass Bridge in Bangkok Collapses, Multiple Fatalities and Injuries Reported

TN July 11, 2023 0