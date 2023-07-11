Chinese Battery Maker Begins Plant Construction in Thailand









CHONBURI (NNT) – Chinese battery manufacturer SVOLT recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first plant in Southeast Asia, aiming to tap into the region’s rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

Alef Model A, the flying car of the future, costs $300,000

Situated in Thailand’s Chonburi province, the module pack factory is expected to produce 60,000 sets of module packs annually, following its completion in early 2024.

SVOLT’s entry into Southeast Asia aligns with the trend of Chinese EV companies, including GWM, SAIC and BYD, establishing localized production facilities in Thailand as the EV market in the region continues to gain momentum.

The influx of Chinese companies can largely be attributed to the supportive policies of the Thai government, which aims to see 30% of all vehicles produced in the kingdom be electric cars by 2030.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





