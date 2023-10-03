Tourist from Saudi Arabia and Thai Driver Injured in Car Accident in Pattaya

Early Tuesday morning in Pattaya, a Thai driver plowed his car into a power pole on Thepprasit Road, sustaining injuries. Subsequently, an unsuspecting tourist from Saudi Arabia fell off his motorbike due to the power pole that had fallen across the road.

The accident was reported to Pattaya Police at 5:30 AM today, October 3rd, on Thepprasit Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The mishap prompted police and rescuers to rush to the scene.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

