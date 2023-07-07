Alef Model A, the flying car of the future, costs $300,000

This electric car can travel at 321 kilometers per hour on the road, launches vertically into the air with a flight range of 177 kilometers and is capable of flying in any direction.









The Californian company Alef Aeronautics has received the certificate of airworthiness from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to test the first flying car.

This vehicle is fully electric, has a capacity for three people, can travel 321 kilometers per hour on the highway, launches vertically into the air with a flight range of 177 kilometers, offers a 180-degree cinematic view while in the air, flies in any direction and will cost $300,000 (more than 10,500,000 baht).

In addition, the entity points out to Fox News that this “Model A car can fly forward over obstacles until it reaches the desired destination” because “the driver and cabin are stabilized by a unique gimbaled rotating cockpit design.”

In 2015, Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny and co-founders Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin and Oleg Petrov wanted to create a flying car, but at the time, the experts lacked the technical know-how to undertake such a complicated task.

However, because it was the same year that Marty McFly drove one in Back to the Future II, Alef set to work to offer “a faster and more environmentally friendly way to travel”.

The company finally unveiled the car for the first time in October last year, and since then, Alef Aeronautics confirms over $250 million worth of pre-orders for their flying car from individuals and businesses.”

