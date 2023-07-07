Thai Immigration Officer Vows to Purge the Country of All Overstayers Within Three Months

July 7, 2023
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e at Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan held a seminar on Thursday, July 6th, to equip immigration officers with the necessary skills to effectively address the issue of overstayers.

Iranian Man Arrested in Pattaya for an 8 Year Overstay

Overstaying is when someone stays past the date of their legal visa without permission from Thai Immigration.

Within the next three months, the number of overstayers should be reduced to zero, as they are more likely to engage in criminal activities, which can adversely affect Thailand’s tourism industry, Pol. Lt. Gen. Pakphumpipat said.

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Officer Vows to Purge the Country of All Overstayers Within Three Months

