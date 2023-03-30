Iranian Man Arrested in Pattaya for an 8 Year Overstay









An Iranian man with an expired visa was arrested on Saturday, March 25th, after he had been avoiding police radar in Pattaya for over eight years.

The tourist, Mr. Khalid Majeed Ali Ali, was nabbed by Pattaya Police while hanging out on his front porch in Pattaya’s Map Yai Lia Community on Saturday. Police found that the 52-year-old man had overstayed his visa for over eight years and had no occupation. It was unclear how he had funds to sustain himself.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

