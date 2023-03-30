Intoxicated man arrested after stealing ambulance in Bangkok and crashing

A man, believed to be high on cannabis, allegedly stole an ambulance from in front of Bangkok’s Ratburana police station and drove it to a gas station. There he unsuccessfully attempted to steal a pickup truck before returning to the ambulance. He drove away and was arrested after being involved in a collision on Wednesday night.

The perpetrator, identified as 21-year-old “Jirasak”, had been taken to Ratburana police station on Tuesday by his family for temporary detention, while waiting for health officials to take him to a drug rehabilitation centre.

